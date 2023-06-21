National Bank of Ukraine tightens control over currency exchange

10:36 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine took action in response to the refusal of banks and exchange offices to change "old" and worn-out dollar bills by introducing stricter control over foreign exchange.



According to the press service of the regulator, violators will be subject to fines and may be restricted in certain operations.



The maximum fine is reported to be:

For banks - up to 400 thousand hryvnia, and it is planned to increase this amount for serious violations;

For non-banking financial institutions - up to 5% of the equity capital of such an institution.

The National Bank made changes to the regulatory framework, canceling the list of criteria for determining the insignificant wear of banknotes.

"All banknotes of foreign currency, with the exception of significantly worn or damaged ones, must be accepted for foreign exchange transactions.. Foreign currency banknotes, the authenticity of which is confirmed using counters and detectors, must be accepted for exchange. This makes it possible to eliminate the influence of the "human factor" on determining the degree of wear of banknotes," the NBU said.

The regulator has also prohibited banks and non-banks from refusing customers to exchange foreign currencies that fully comply with the design and security features set by foreign central banks and are validated by suitable equipment.



Banknotes that show clear signs of significant wear and tear must be accepted by banks and non-banking financial institutions for collection at established rates.. In addition, these institutions are required to clearly present to customers at the cash desk a list of signs of significant banknote wear and information on collection rates.



Additionally, banks and non-banking institutions are prohibited from setting limits on the denomination and year of issuance of foreign currency banknotes that are legal tender in the respective foreign countries.



The National Bank of Ukraine stressed that it did not impose restrictions on the year of issue and denomination of foreign banknotes. Instead, current regulations prohibit banks and non-banking financial institutions from imposing such restrictions.



Banks and non-banking financial institutions are required to accept for collection only those foreign currency banknotes that have one or more signs of significant wear or damage.. Here are some of these signs:

Banknotes torn (cut) into pieces.

Banknotes with damaged design and security features, such as denominations, denominations, portraits, optically variable security features or security bands.

Banknotes with a changed original color of paper and / or images.

Banknotes with local pollution (spots), including those that are visible in ultraviolet rays and occupy more than half of the area of the banknote.

Banknotes with general soiling, including those that cause the paper to fluoresce under ultraviolet light.

Banknotes that have been burned, damaged by moisture, various liquids, chemicals, or show signs of decay.

Banknotes with obvious typographical flaws.

Also, banks and non-banking institutions must accept for collection banknotes that were withdrawn from circulation by a foreign state after the date specified by the issuing bank of the corresponding currency, subject to obtaining the consent of the correspondent bank of this state to exchange these banknotes.



Recall that recently Ukrainian citizens have been complaining massively that banks and exchange offices have begun to charge additional fees for accepting supposedly worn dollar bills or banknotes issued in previous years.