This week, the National Bank almost halved the sale of dollars

09:20 24 December Kyiv, Ukraine

From December 19 to 23, the National Bank of Ukraine bought $8 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and sold $449.12 million. The negative balance of interventions amounted to $441.12 million. This was reported to the NBU.

Thus, the sale of foreign currency decreased by 1.9 times compared to last week, when 834.12 million dollars were sold.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU has bought $3,258.35 million and EUR 110.97 million on the interbank market. At the same time, the NBU sold 25,278.80 million dollars and 1,789.11 million euros.

As noted, the negative balance of interventions amounted to 22,020.46 million dollars and 1,678.14 million euros.

Recall that Ukrainian banks have sharply increased profits. According to the results of 11 months of this year, the net profit after tax of solvent banks in Ukraine amounted to UAH 19.429 billion. This is 77% more than in 10 months of the current year.

Ukraine's gold and foreign exchange reserves are larger than pre-war