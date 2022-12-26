IMF approves new monitoring program for Ukraine

10:11 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The IMF Executive Board approved a monitoring program involving the board of directors for Ukraine, which will help stabilize macroeconomic policy in the country, as well as attract new donor support.

This is stated in the message on the Foundation's website.



It is noted that the four-month program is designed to help Ukraine maintain stability, as well as catalyze donor funding in the face of "too large balance of payments needs and extremely high risks."



The main activities of the program are focused on mobilizing revenues, as well as restoring the domestic debt market. In addition, the preparation of a strategy for the financial sector, increasing transparency and governance is envisaged.



The IMF noted that, although the program does not provide for the allocation of new tranches, it will help attract funding from other international donors in 2023.



In early April, the IMF opened a special account for direct financial assistance to Ukraine from donor countries. The account is available for use by any other members, as well as intergovernmental institutions and organizations wishing to use it as a means of providing financial assistance to Ukraine.