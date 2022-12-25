The dairy industry in Ukraine lost almost 1 million tons of milk due to the war

08:39 26 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian dairy industry, as a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, received almost 1 million tons of milk less during the entire period of the war. On Friday, November 25, the Association of Milk Producers reports.

According to experts, the loss of the industrial livestock of cows since the beginning of the Russian aggression, since February 24, has already crossed the mark of 50 thousand heads of cattle.

"Against the background of a reduction in the number and productivity of cows in the frontline zones and territories with active hostilities, milk production in Ukraine for 10 months decreased by 12.4% - to 6.575 million tons. That is, the industry received less than 929.6 thousand tons of milk. However, thanks to the efficient operation of dairy farms in safer regions and the relocation of livestock from the affected areas, it was possible to minimize the loss of industrial milk.

The association reported, referring to the data of the State Statistics Service, that during the analyzed period, enterprises produced 2.185 million tons of milk, which is 120 thousand. tons, or 5.2% less than last year. And households were more sensitive and did not have the opportunity for such "flexibility", so production in this segment decreased by 15.6% - to 4.389 million tons.

Note, according to the State Statistics Service, annual inflation in Ukraine accelerated in October. Almost all goods and services have risen in price. However, inflation is expected to slow next year.