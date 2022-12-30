The Ministry of Finance published the exchange rate for December 30

12:10 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 30, the dollar and euro rates continued to grow on the "black market" and at bank cash desks.



This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Finance.



By 10:30 the dollar exchange rate on the "black market" was 40.53 - 40.88 UAH, and on Thursday, December 29, it fluctuated at the level of 40.43 - 40.83 UAH.



According to the "black" exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro, at the same time the rate was 42.38 - 42.70 hryvnia. For comparison, on Thursday the exchange rate fluctuated at the level of UAH 42.29 – 42.69.



The average exchange rates at bank cash desks were as follows:

US dollar - UAH 40.2 - 40.795 (rate on December 29 - UAH 40.075 - 40.60);

Euro - UAH 42.0 - 42.75 (the exchange rate on December 29 is UAH 41.775 - 42.6).

In the context of banks, cash rates are as follows:

Privatbank - UAH 40.0 - 40.5;

Oschadbank - UAH 40.12 - 40.88;

Ukreximbank - UAH 40.4 - 40.9;

Raiffeisen - 40.2 - 40.7 UAH.

Regarding non-cash, the exchange rate when paying with a card in banks in Privatbank is UAH 37.45 per dollar, in Oschada - UAH 37.12, in Universal Bank (monobank) - UAH 37.44.