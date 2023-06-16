Millions of tons of Ukrainian harvest under threat due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

16:50 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Several million tons of Ukrainian crops may be lost due to flooding due to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russians.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky.

"Lands that are flooded need a full agro-ecological assessment of the condition of the soils, but after the water rises. In most cases, it will be necessary to apply special methods of soil restoration," he said.

Two main blocks of products were grown on the affected lands: vegetables and melons and grains and oilseeds - soybeans, corn, sunflower, wheat.

"Without a source of water supply, it is impossible to talk about the cultivation of vegetable products. The cultivation of grain and oilseeds will take place according to an extensive model with low yields," Vysotsky said.

He added that it is now difficult to assess the damage to the left bank of the Kherson region, but it is known that several hundred thousand tons of grain were stored there.. More than 100 thousand tons of crops have been lost on the right bank.



Vysotsky stated that the greatest threat to international food security is the inability to grow several million tons of grain and oilseeds without irrigation.