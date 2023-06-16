Millions of tons of Ukrainian harvest under threat due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

Several million tons of Ukrainian crops may be lost due to flooding due to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Russians.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky.
Two main blocks of products were grown on the affected lands: vegetables and melons and grains and oilseeds - soybeans, corn, sunflower, wheat.
He added that it is now difficult to assess the damage to the left bank of the Kherson region, but it is known that several hundred thousand tons of grain were stored there.. More than 100 thousand tons of crops have been lost on the right bank.
Vysotsky stated that the greatest threat to international food security is the inability to grow several million tons of grain and oilseeds without irrigation.
As previously reported in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, due to the undermining of Kakhovskaya HPP by Russians, the fishing industry suffers losses of 10.5 billion hryvnias.
