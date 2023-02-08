International reserves of Ukraine increased by 5% - National Bank

11:32 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the results of the past month, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 5% and reached USD 29,921.8 million as of February 1, 2023. The National Bank announced this yesterday.



It is indicated that the reserves grew due to receipts from international partners, which compensated for the net sale of foreign currency by the regulator to cover the difference between supply and demand in the Ukrainian foreign exchange market.



On the whole, in January the dynamics of international reserves was determined by a number of factors. First, the receipt in favor of the government and payments for servicing and repaying the public debt. The government's currency accounts with the National Bank received $4,327.7 million. Of these: 3,256.1 million - from the European Union; 1,000.0 million from the USA (through the World Bank Trust Fund); 71.6 million - from the placement of foreign currency bonds of the internal state loan (OVGZ).



The Cabinet of Ministers paid $65 million for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency. Of these, $59 million was for servicing and repaying debt to the World Bank, $5 million for foreign currency government bonds, and the rest is debt to other international creditors.



Secondly, the National Bank conducted transactions on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine. In January, the NBU sold 3,089.6 million dollars. USA and bought into reserves - 28.5 million. Thus, the net sale of foreign currency last month decreased by about $100 million compared to December, to $3,061.1 million.

"The preservation of the volume of NBU foreign exchange interventions at a level close to the previous month, on the demand side, is due to the impact of significant budget spending at the end of 2022, and on the supply side, a combination of the seasonal factor (a decrease in export earnings at the beginning of the year) and the consequences of a full-scale war on economic activity exporters," the statement said.



Thirdly, in January, due to revaluation, the value of financial instruments increased by $225.7 million.