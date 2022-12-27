Local budgets spent less than 200 thousand hryvnias for the New Year

This year, local authorities have spent record-low amounts on New Year's decorations - about 200,000 hryvnias from the budget.
This was reported by analyst Ekaterina Berezyuk from the Chestno movement.
Most of the funds were spent on the repair of scenery and garlands, the arrangement of locations.
In particular, Nikolaev spent UAH 63,000, Uzhgorod — UAH 50,000, Lutsk — UAH 17,000, Zhytomyr — UAH 38,000.. and 23 thousand hryvnia spent in Chernivtsi.
They did not buy a Christmas tree in any city, they used last year's toys.
At the same time, local entrepreneurs joined in the arrangement of festive locations in the cities. So, in Lvov, a Christmas tree was put up at the expense of private business, in Kyiv the same situation - both a generator and garlands bought at the expense of entrepreneurs, Berezyuk noted.
