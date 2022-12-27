Local budgets spent less than 200 thousand hryvnias for the New Year

18:08 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

This year, local authorities have spent record-low amounts on New Year's decorations - about 200,000 hryvnias from the budget.



This was reported by analyst Ekaterina Berezyuk from the Chestno movement.

“If last year we talked about spending about UAH 50 million on 17 cities, this year, in total, 16 cities spent a total of UAH 191,000 from the budgets on decorating Christmas trees and decorating locations,” said Kateryna Bereziuk.

Most of the funds were spent on the repair of scenery and garlands, the arrangement of locations.



In particular, Nikolaev spent UAH 63,000, Uzhgorod — UAH 50,000, Lutsk — UAH 17,000, Zhytomyr — UAH 38,000.. and 23 thousand hryvnia spent in Chernivtsi.



They did not buy a Christmas tree in any city, they used last year's toys.



At the same time, local entrepreneurs joined in the arrangement of festive locations in the cities. So, in Lvov, a Christmas tree was put up at the expense of private business, in Kyiv the same situation - both a generator and garlands bought at the expense of entrepreneurs, Berezyuk noted.