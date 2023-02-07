Mayor's office of Dnipro and NABU sued Igor Kolomoisky's airport - mayor

19:02 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Dnipro City Council and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) sued the Dnipropetrovsk airport of businessman and oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, Mayor Boris Filatov said.

"This became known a few months ago, at the same time there could be an appeal and it was necessary to wait until the decision comes into force, the mayor specified.. Now the mayor's office has finally won the case, "after all the litigation, the" diseases "of the judges themselves, numerous postponements of meetings and other strange miracles," Filatov said.

There is still a cassation court ahead, but the mayor expressed the hope that “the airfield has already been torn out of his hands”: “And after the Ukrainian victory, low-cost carriers will finally come here, so Dnipro residents and everyone who wants to will be able to fly abroad at adequate prices,” he added.



In 2009, the State Property Fund of Ukraine sold 94.572% of the shares of the balance holder of the airport "Dniproavia" LLC "Galtera". Through Galtera, Kolomoisky’s Privat group really owned the shares, according to an investigation by the Our Money publication.. At the same time, the runway and air navigation equipment were to be left to the state. But this point was not fulfilled.



In 2015, the government decided to transfer the airfield to the Ministry of Defense. The State Property Fund also filed a lawsuit to return the property complex of the airport to the state.



After lengthy lawsuits in 2020, the Supreme Court finally refused to satisfy the claim, allegedly due to the fact that the contract did not specify to whom exactly the company should transfer the property complex of the airport.



In mid-September 2022, the Dnipro District Administrative Court canceled the right to operate the Dnepropetrovsk airport to the company of Igor Kolomoisky "Galter". The claimant was the City Council of Dnipro. The third party is the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.



The mayor of Dnipro commented on the result as follows: “For more than ten years, no one was interested in the fact that, using the airport of the millionth city, Kolomoisky monopolizes the airspace. That Dnipro residents are simply frankly robbed by exorbitant airfare prices. That the state property complex is used for private interests.”