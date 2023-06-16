16:24 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In June 2023, some pensioners in Ukraine will be able to receive additional payments to pensions. The minimum allowance is 100 hryvnia, the maximum is 1,500 hryvnia.

This was noted by the director of the Pension Fund of Ukraine Department Olena Okhrimenko. She told who the changes will affect and whether additional recalculations are to be expected.



To whom will pensions be recalculated in June



In June 2023, Ukrainian working pensioners will receive increased payments, which began to be transferred to them from April 1. These are those pensioners who, after the appointment of a pension or preliminary recalculation, worked for 24 months, or who have passed at least two years from the preliminary recalculation or assignment of a pension. recalculate, but take into account the two or three months that they have after the last appointment or recalculation.



As for the coefficient, the size of the pension depends on two components: the length of service and wages. The size of the increase in pensions after the recalculation of each pensioner will be individual, it can be 100, and 1000, and 1200 hryvnia. That is, it all depends on what indicators a person had while working for the last two years at work.. In addition, wages starting from July 1, 2000 are also taken into account.



The last stage of the increase in 2023 is scheduled for July 1, Elena Okhrimenko added.



Minimum and maximum pensions