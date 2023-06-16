Kyiv allocates an additional 750 million hryvnia for the repair of shelters

19:53 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the results of the audit of shelters in Kyiv, it turned out that a third were not suitable for use, and more than a hundred were closed. In this regard, the city council allocated an additional 750 million hryvnia for the repair of shelters.



This was announced by the deputy of the city council Ksenia Semenova.



Prior to this, it was planned to allocate 350 million hryvnias for the overhaul of shelters in 2023.



District administrations were allocated an additional 500 million hryvnias, another 50 million were sent to the Department of Housing and Public Utilities. In addition, 200 million hryvnias for the repair of shelters will be transferred to the Department of Health.



Most of the funds were allocated to Solomensky, Desnyansky and Dniprovsky districts - 65.5 million, 61.8 million and 60.3 million hryvnias

respectively.

Consequently, the total amount allocated for the repair of shelters in 2023 has increased to UAH 1.1 billion.