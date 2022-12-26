Which regions purchased the most generators - statistics

18:01 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine





According to the Prozorro project, over 10 thousand generators for 1.5 billion hryvnias were purchased in 11 months of the year (November auctions for generators for 227 million hryvnias have not yet ended). In December, purchases of more than 900 million were already announced.



than in all previous months.

Which regions purchased the most generators

Most of the generators were purchased in the Kyiv region - almost 2.6 thousand for 451 million hryvnias (the organization counted the city of Kyiv together with the region, which is a separate administrative unit).

In second place in terms of the number of purchased generators is the Dnipropetrovsk region with 860 devices for 197 million.

On the third place was Vinnitsa, where they bought 784 generators for 144 million.

Which organs purchased the most generators

More generators (400 for 28.6 million hryvnias) were purchased by the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration. They are needed for the critical infrastructure of the city and those that provide for the livelihoods of the people of Kiev, such as communal pharmacies and TSNAPs.

In second place is the utility company Vinnitsagorteploenergo with 247 generators worth UAH 62.4 million.

At least a quarter of Prozorro's spending on generators is for water utilities and thermal utilities.



