The Cabinet of Ministers kept the price cap on certain products until the end of martial law

14:18 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The difficult situation in the production sector, the rising cost of energy and raw materials should not affect the cost of the most necessary products for the population. As it became known, the Cabinet of Ministers took forced measures to maintain state regulation of prices for certain types of food products. The effect of such a decision will last for the period of martial law and for three months after its termination or cancellation.

The corresponding decree No. 650 On regulating prices for certain types of food products and ensuring the stable operation of food producers under martial law came into force on June 30.

"Price regulation during the specified period will be carried out by setting the maximum level of trade markup (margin) in the amount of not more than 10% for a limited list of food products," the website of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection says.

According to the regulator, the restrictions will apply to wheat flour of the highest grade, pasteurized milk with a fat content of 2.5% (in the film), chicken eggs of category C1, poultry (chicken carcasses, quarters of a chicken carcass), refined sunflower oil, rye-wheat bread.

At the same time, in order to eliminate excessive pressure on business, the government canceled the procedures for declaring changes in retail prices for goods of significant social significance and anti-epidemic goods.

Recall that in May, the State Statistics Service recorded an increase in monthly inflation. At the same time, food prices rose by 19.7% over the year. Eggs went up the most - by 124.9% and vegetables - 28.1%.