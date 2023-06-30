The Cabinet of Ministers supported the bill on the payment of pensions to citizens with the WTO and people temporarily residing abroad

18:57 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Government has supported a comprehensive legislative initiative of the Ministries of Social Policy of Ukraine on the proportional calculation of insurance experience for people who worked outside the state.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.



In particular, the following important issues have been resolved within the framework of the initiative:

payment of pensions to citizens of Ukraine living in the temporarily occupied territories or during the temporary occupation, left for the territory controlled by Ukraine;

payment of pensions to people temporarily residing outside Ukraine.

"Yes, for citizens with WTO, it is provided that the payment of the Ukrainian pension is made on the condition that they do not receive a pension from the Russian pension authorities," the report says.

It is noted that since the exchange of information between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is not yet possible, it is proposed to introduce a declarative principle. The renewal and payment of pensions will be made on the basis of an application in which a person must report that he has not received a pension from the Russian Federation.



At the same time, Ukrainians who have found asylum abroad will be paid pensions to current accounts opened in Ukrainian banks.. At the same time, such people will need to undergo physical identification by December 31 every year.



It is assumed that physical identification can occur remotely.