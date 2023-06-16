Due to the idle time of ships with grain, Ukraine suffered losses of more than $ 1 billion

13:44 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to the idle time of ships in the queues of the "grain corridor", Ukraine suffered losses of more than a billion US dollars, the press service of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) reports, citing an interview with UGA President Nikolai Gorbachev to Freedom TV.

"This is the money that Ukrainian agricultural producers did not receive. This is the money that traders paid the owners of the ships for the fact that the ships stood in line for a very long time," said UGA President Nikolai Gorbachev.

He noted that the Russian Federation does not accept the plans and conditions of Ukraine on the formation of the order of inspections of ships standing in line, and this does not allow port terminals to work rhythmically.



Gorbachev added that Ukraine supplies half of agricultural exports through seaports operating as part of the "grain initiative". According to him, the shutdown of the Yuzhny port and its exclusion from the agreement became "another victory for the Russian Federation in the bidding" that took place during the negotiations in Istanbul and expressed hope that a way out of the situation would be found.

"Russia manipulates any data. She is trying to bring any turbulence into the negotiations so that everything is unpredictable. Port "Yuzhny" is one of the most efficient in terms of grain shipment. Accordingly, it was loaded the most," the UGA President explained and added that at present the issue with the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the port has not been resolved.

Gorbachev also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine documents all the facts of the theft of Ukrainian grain, and said that he knows the names of all the commanders of the ships transporting it.

"I am confident that Ukraine will receive compensation for all the stolen grain," he said.

According to UGA estimates, about 4 million. tons of grain. Sub-sanctioned countries became its buyers.

“Ships come in for stolen grain at night like criminals: they turn off GPS trackers, pass as invisible, load, and then go in an unknown direction. However, the marine traffic program allows you to track where these ships are going, how much and what they are transporting. Ukraine fixes all the facts," Nikolai Gorbachev stressed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation steals not only Ukrainian grain, but also buyers, says the president of the UGA.

"During the war, the Russian Federation uses the mechanism of blocking Ukraine as a major exporter in order to work itself in the countries of our traditional sales. If Ukraine pays billions for downtime, then Russia has no downtime. Their offer to the client may seem better," Gorbachev said.

He stressed that in this way the Russian Federation strengthened its position in the market of Egypt, the largest importer of wheat, where it increased supplies.