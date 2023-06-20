The European Union offers Ukraine a credit line for 50 billion euros for the next 4 years
15:52 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine
The European Union is offering a credit line to Ukraine for the next four years in the amount of up to 50 billion euros. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a briefing on Tuesday, June 20. In particular, we are talking about assistance in the form of grants and loans.
"We offer Ukraine a credit line for the next 4 years in the amount of up to 50 billion euros. Secure envisaged funding for Ukraine on its way to the EU with global partners and the private sector. In the field of migration, we support the protection of external borders and the economic development of our partners by allocating 15 billion. euro,” said von der Leyen.,” said von der Leyen.
"The financial reserve for the next four years of 50 billion euros includes both loans and grants. This reserve will provide, first of all, the prospect for our partners in Ukraine, predictability, and should also stimulate other donors to become more active. This financial reserve will allow us, and we need it, to calibrate our financial support in accordance with the development of the situation on the ground, because we all know that war requires maximum flexibility from us," said the President of the European Commission.
