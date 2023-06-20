The European Union offers Ukraine a credit line for 50 billion euros for the next 4 years

15:52 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union is offering a credit line to Ukraine for the next four years in the amount of up to 50 billion euros. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a briefing on Tuesday, June 20. In particular, we are talking about assistance in the form of grants and loans.

"We offer Ukraine a credit line for the next 4 years in the amount of up to 50 billion euros. Secure envisaged funding for Ukraine on its way to the EU with global partners and the private sector. In the field of migration, we support the protection of external borders and the economic development of our partners by allocating 15 billion. euro,” said von der Leyen.,” said von der Leyen.

