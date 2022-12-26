The European Commission has paid Ukraine the third tranche of macro-financial assistance

15:21 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Commission announced the payment of another 500 million euros to Ukraine - the next tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of five billion for 2022.

"Today, we have disbursed the 3rd tranche of €500 million as part of the €5 billion exceptional macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for 2022. This will contribute to Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and strengthen its overall economic and financial resilience," the message reads.

What is known about the tranches of the European Commission

On September 15, the European Parliament approved a package of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 5 billion euros. First tranche of 500 million. euro was credited to the NBU account on August 1.



In addition, on December 10, the Council of the European Union agreed to provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 18 billion euros during 2023. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on October 21 that Ukraine would receive 9 billion euros of macro-financial assistance from the EU by the end of the year.