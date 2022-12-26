The EU will allocate 1 million euros for the demining of Ukraine

16:39 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union will make an additional contribution of over one million euros to mine clearance operations in Ukraine. Funding will be provided through the OSCE.



This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell during a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

"We need a new security order in Europe, after Russia completely broke the one we had," Borrell said.

He also stressed that it is Russia that should pay for Ukraine's reconstruction, and the European Union is now exploring legal options to make sure Russia pays for the destruction it has caused.