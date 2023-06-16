EU extends "economic visa-free travel" with Ukraine until June 2024

15:47 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On May 25, the Council of the European Union decided to extend the "economic visa-free travel" with Ukraine for another year.. Thus, the European Union expresses its political and economic support to Ukraine, which is facing aggression from the Russian Federation.

This was reported on the website of the European Council.

"Today, the Council of the EU adopted a regulation that continues to suspend all customs duties, quotas and trade protection measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, until June 2024," the message says.

It is noted that by resuming these measures, the European Union demonstrates its strong political and economic support for Ukraine.

"Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine is having a devastating effect on the country's economy.. The updated offline trade arrangements will definitely support Ukraine and at the same time give the EU an opportunity to protect the domestic market from a significant increase in imports of certain agricultural products," Swedish Minister for International Development and Foreign Trade Johan Forsell said.

The announced measures relate to fruits and vegetables subject to the input price system, as well as agricultural unprocessed and processed products subject to tariff quota restrictions.. It is noted that duties for industrial goods ceased to operate from January 1, 2023 under the terms of the Association Agreement.



The adopted regulation must be signed by the representatives of the Council and the European Parliament and published in the Official Gazette. It will take effect June 6th.