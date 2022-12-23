EU sends 40 additional power generators to Ukraine

The European Union is transferring another 40 power generators to Ukraine, in addition to the 550 that have already been sent under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
How European countries help Ukraine avoid blackout
International partners send equipment to Ukraine to help survive the blackout and prepare for winter. In particular, France sent a hundred powerful generators, Prague - heaters and medical equipment, Riga - heat guns, Canada allocated $10 million for generators for Ukraine. The EU promised to speed up the supply of generators and transformers to Ukraine.
