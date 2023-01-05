Ukraine's economy suffered the biggest losses in the history of independence

11:02 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During 2022, the Ukrainian economy suffered the largest losses, damages and damage inflicted by the Russian Federation in the history of independence". The fall in Ukraine's GDP is estimated at 30.4%, but this is a better indicator than previously thought.

This was announced on January 5 by the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko stressed that the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, the well-coordinated work of the government and business, the unbending spirit of the population, as well as systemic financial support from international partners "allowed us to keep the economic front."



According to a preliminary assessment by analysts of the Ministry of Economy, made taking into account the operational assessment of the State Statistics Service of real GDP for the three quarters of 2022, the fall in GDP in 2022 is estimated at 30.4%.