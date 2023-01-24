Effective taxation of citizens' incomes today is 51.5% - OP

The real rate of income taxation of citizens of Ukraine exceeds 50%. To pay a salary of 20 thousand hryvnia, you need to pay about 11 thousand hryvnia in taxes. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostislav Shurma at a briefing on Tuesday, January 24.
According to Shurma, this figure includes 22% single social contribution, 18% personal income tax and 1.5% military tax.
Shurma believes that this leads to the fact that many wages are in the shadow. And such a tax burden is quite large even in comparison with Europe, where, according to him, "such a rate on average is about 30%."
Earlier it was reported that by the end of 2022, businesses in Ukraine paid UAH 80 billion more in taxes than in 2021.
