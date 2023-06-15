EBRD plans to raise capital to help Ukraine

17:16 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The latest announcement from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) highlights the need for additional shareholder support to keep the bank operating in Ukraine.



A capital increase of between 3 and 5 billion euros is expected, according to the EBRD.

"A proposal from the Board of Directors on the amount of EBRD support for Ukraine and a potential increase in paid-in capital will be submitted to the Board of Directors for a final decision by the end of 2023," the statement said following the annual meeting.

EBRD shareholders are 71 countries, including the European Union and the European Investment Bank. Last year, the bank allocated 1.7 billion euros to Ukraine and attracted another 200 million euros from partner banks. A total of €3 billion is planned to be provided between 2022 and 2023, including €1.5 billion from 19 international donors.



The EBRD's Board of Directors confirms that the bank has an important role to play in supporting the Ukrainian economy during the war and reconstruction. The main focus of the financial institution in times of conflict is supporting energy and food security, rebuilding critical infrastructure at the national and municipal levels, providing trade finance, and supporting the private sector.



A €3 billion to €5 billion capital increase will enable the EBRD to make investments of this magnitude without the need for systematic donor risk sharing in 2024. If the proposal is approved, it will be the third time that the bank's shareholders have agreed to increase its capital base.