European gas prices continue to fall

The fear of losing Russia as a source of gas is a thing of the past. Europe has freed itself from Russian gas dependence. As shown by the data of the London Stock Exchange ICE, gas prices in Europe continue to fall on the last working day of the week.

The cost of June futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands fell to $280 per 1,000. cube m, or below 25 EUR/MWh (based on the current EUR/USD exchange rate, ICE prices are in EUR/MWh).

This is the lowest price level since May 2021, when Russia first began cutting energy supplies to Europe ahead of its invasion of Ukraine.

Gas in Europe is getting cheaper on the background of high filling of gas storage facilities, record LNG inflows and warm weather. The rate of gas injection into underground storage facilities in Europe in May remains 32% lower than last year and one of the lowest in recent years. At the same time, the occupancy of storage facilities is already about 66.5% - the second maximum figure for this period of the year.

Also, LNG receipts from terminals into the gas transmission system of Europe in April reached an absolute maximum in the entire history of observations - 12.07 billion cubic meters. m. Record LNG flows in Europe persist in May.

Recall that at the end of April, the European Union began the process of joint purchases of AggregateEU gas, in which Ukraine may also be involved.