Rapid recovery of Ukraine: five directions and required funds

15:54 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the World Bank, there are five areas in Ukraine that need rapid recovery, and these five areas require $14.1 billion for the next 12 months.



Prime Minister Denys Shmihal spoke about this on the sidelines of the Conference on the Renewal of Ukraine in London.



Areas requiring a quick recovery:





1. Energy. So, energy recovery, immediate recovery, because we're heading into the next heating season, into next winter. And we need to restore power generation, power grid, gas supply. Therefore, this is the number one priority.

2. Humanitarian demining. "Because without this we cannot do anything. More than 174 thousand square kilometers in Ukraine are mined. Therefore, we must de-mine because of this, this is the second priority," Smihal said.

3. Housing. It is necessary to repair houses and apartments so that people can live normally.

4. Repair of critical infrastructure.

5. Economic support for small and medium businesses.

"For these five areas, we need $14.1 billion for the next 12 months.. We have 3.3 billion in the Ukrainian budget. We have about 4 billion from our partners, they have additional money for others, for different directions, which partners support," Shmyhal said.

But according to the prime minister, according to the World Bank assessment, Ukraine should focus on the needs of a quick recovery.