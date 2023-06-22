400 international companies have joined the coalition for investments in Ukraine - Shmyhal

15:19 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Already 400 international companies have taken part in the coalition for investments in Ukraine. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmihal announced this in London at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine.

“Together with our international partners, we are forming a recovery coalition We build Ukraine. Together with businesses from Ukraine and around the world, we are also forming a coalition for investments in Ukraine Ukraine Business Compact, and already 400 international companies have joined the corresponding initiative,” Shmyhal said.

He added that in order to resume private investment, it is necessary to create an effective and efficient tool for insuring war risks.. Together with the EU, Norway, Switzerland, the EBRD signed an agreement on joint work in this area. The insurance market will also be restarted.

“We already have victory along the way. Multilateral Guarantee and Investment Agency MIGA of the World Bank Group began to provide guarantees for war risk insurance in Ukraine. And the corresponding agreement was signed with the German banking holding ProCredit,” Shmygal said.

According to him, during the conference a number of agreements were signed in different areas.