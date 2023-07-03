Russia receives Chinese yuan for selling oil to India - media

18:27 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

According to sources in the Indian government, more and more oil refiners of the country began to pay for the import of Russian crude oil in Chinese yuan. After the impact of the relevant sanctions, Moscow was forced to redirect its energy exports to the east, and it was India that became the largest buyer of Russian offshore oil. But calculations remain a problem.

Now, for transactions with Russian suppliers, the yuan is becoming increasingly important, the role of which in the financial system of Russia has rapidly increased after Moscow was deprived of access to the financial networks of the dollar and the euro. China is also paying in yuan for most of its energy imports from Russia, which became China's largest supplier of crude oil in the first quarter of this year.

The interlocutors of the publication said that the largest buyer of Russian crude oil in the country, Indian Oil, in June became the first state-owned oil refinery to pay for some shipments of Russian oil in yuan.

At least two of India's three large private refineries also pay for some of their Russian imports in yuan.

Rising yuan payments have spurred Beijing's efforts to internationalize its currency as Chinese banks lobby for its use almost exclusively for Russian oil trading.

It is worth noting that in March, Reuters, citing Indian government officials and banking sources, reported that India had asked banks and traders to avoid using the yuan to pay for Russian imports due to political differences and territorial conflicts with China.

India's imports of Russian crude oil rose to record highs in May, with Russian crude accounting for 40% of India's total oil imports, up from 16.5% a year earlier. Due to cheaper oil from Russia, India has reduced purchases from Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

In May, the State Bank of India, the country's top lender and a key banker for state-owned refineries, denied Indian Oil's request for a dollar payment for a cargo delivered by Rosneft.

In June, Indian Oil used the services of a private Indian lender, ICICI Bank, to settle a trade with Rosneft, paying the supplier in Chinese yuan.

India is a leading buyer of Russian Urals oil. The country has filled a niche left by European buyers after the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions.