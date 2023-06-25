Ukraine will start producing vehicles for demining territories

08:32 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Today Ukraine is one of the most mined territories.. As the Ministry of Economy reported in Telegram, the country will soon begin to produce special vehicles for demining territories.

"Memoranda of Understanding with the Croatian corporation DOK-ING doo. and the Danish manufacturer HYDREMA were signed within the framework of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in London.

It is reported that the production of robotic systems for demining Western models will be localized in Ukraine.

It is noted that the localization of the production of demining machines will allow:

promptly resolve issues of ongoing maintenance,

equipment repair,

fast delivery of necessary components.

"And this will contribute to the solution of one of the key tasks today - the demining of the territory of our state, the return of lands to economic exploitation," the Ministry stressed.

