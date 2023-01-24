Five oblenergos fined for "failure to comply with shutdown schedules"

16:49 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NKREKU) fined five oblenergos for "failure to comply with shutdown schedules in the face of a shortage of electricity." The decision to impose fines on DTEK Kyiv Grids and Odessa Grids was made at a commission meeting on 24 January.

Three more oblenergos - Vinnytsyaoblenergo, Volynyoblenergo and Chernivtsyoblenergo - received similar fines last week.

Questions about fines for Lvivoblenergo, Ternopiloblenergo, Zakarpattyaoblenergo, DTEK Kyiv regional power grids and Poltavaoblenergo have been postponed to the next meetings.

Recall that since October 2022, Russia began to massively attack Ukraine with missiles and drones. The main goal was critical and energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of these terrorist attacks, Ukraine's energy system has experienced severe capacity shortages, causing regular planned and emergency blackouts throughout the country.