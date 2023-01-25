The invaders massively close the mines. The mine was liquidated. Zasyadka - CNS

17:12 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invaders began to close the mines that ended up in the temporarily occupied territories, among which is the well-known mine named after. Alexandra Zasiadko. It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.

The mines are closed due to their unprofitability, the lack of miners and the inability to upgrade equipment. In addition to the mine. Zasyadko, the Kalinovskaya-Vostochnaya mine and the M. academician Skochinsky. Also, a number of mines were "privatized" by the invaders, namely: mines Ilovayskaya, Kholodnaya Balka and them. Kirov. They allegedly found "investors".

“Note that all these “privatizations” will not have any legal force, because all these mines are seized and operated by the enemy illegally. “Potential investors” also understand this, so no one wants to buy such an asset. Therefore, by "privatization" the occupiers mean the theft of mine property through front legal entities," the Center emphasizes.

The CNS reminds that by the end of 2022, coal production in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Lugansk regions decreased by 42%.

"In fact, the enemy destroyed the coal industry of Donbass, despite the talk of "people's republics" and "restorations," the report says.

Recall that at the end of last year, the invaders announced plans to close most of the mines in the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, allegedly because of their "unprofitability."

Earlier, in the occupied Khrustalny, Lugansk region, the invaders closed all the mines.