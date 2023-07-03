Artificial problems with the exchange of "worn" dollars: who will answer

13:32 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In Ukraine, there was a problem with the exchange of dollars. While the dollar has been valid in the world since 1914, Ukrainian exchangers refuse to freely exchange "worn" currency.

On this occasion, a joint meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, the National Bank and the National Police of Ukraine will be held on June 5. As the head of the committee, Daniil Getmantsev, said on Telegram, a discussion of the situation with the currency exchange will be held.

"On Wednesday, we will hear at the committee a report by the NBU and law enforcement officers on correcting the situation with the exchange of "worn out" currency and the work of black exchangers," he wrote.

According to Getmantsev, the meeting will be held online.

Recall that in May in Ukraine there was a problem of additional commissions of banks and exchange offices set by them for accepting allegedly worn dollar bills or banknotes of previous years of issue.

NBU introduced a number of measures to solve the problem. In particular, the regulator said that it would fine and deprive banks and exchange offices of licenses for non-compliance with the requirements.

The National Bank completely removed the human factor by banning banks and non-banking financial institutions from refusing to exchange currency for clients if the counter or detector at the checkout confirmed the authenticity of banknotes. This means that the cashier cannot "by eye" evaluate the authenticity of banknotes or their condition and refuse to perform a currency exchange transaction.

The NBU emphasized that it is unacceptable to demand an additional commission for the exchange of dollars from previous years.

