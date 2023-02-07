Боевые потери
07.02.2023 09:18

Russian troops are attacking in 5 directions - summary

Russian terrorists are regrouping on separate lines and are attacking in the Kupyansky, Li...

07.02.2023 09:11

The aggressor was able to purchase forces for strike UAVs -...

Due to the ineffectiveness of Western sanctions against Iran and the Russian Federation, R...

07.02.2023 09:08

Russia proposes to introduce the death penalty for "treason"

State Duma deputy proposed to introduce the death penalty for "betrayal" of Russia. Andrey...

07.02.2023 07:57

More than eight thousand volunteers have applied for the Off...

More than eight thousand volunteers have already signed up for the Offensive Guard. This w...

06.02.2023 18:17

Norway to allocate more than $7 billion to Ukraine over five...

 

06.02.2023 17:51

The Verkhovna Rada recognized PMC "Wagner" as an internation...

February 6, Monday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at a meeting recognized the private mili...

06.02.2023 15:47

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles from the USA went to Ukra...

The first batch of Bradley combat vehicles, as part of a $2.85 billion US military aid dea...

06.02.2023 14:56

Putin not ready to take risks in deciding on war in Ukraine...

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to risk making a decision on the war of the....

06.02.2023 14:19

Russia plans to hold "regional elections" in the occupied te...

Russia has planned to hold "regional elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of...

Society

Ukrainian film wins award at Rotterdam Film Festival

06.02.2023 18:53

Film directed by Philip Sotnichenko La Palisiada (La Palisiada) at the Rotterdam Internati...

Earthquakes in Turkey: Ukraine is ready to send rescuer...

06.02.2023 14:31

Electricity consumption grows in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

06.02.2023 14:06

Ukraine managed to return two children illegally taken...

06.02.2023 11:36

Invaders want to take Luhansk children for "rest" and "...

05.02.2023 08:39

Warriors of the 131st battalion of the defense of Kyiv...

04.02.2023 11:09

Russian warship

Will Russian troops advance on Zaporozhye - ISW

05.02.2023 09:34

Reznikov unveils Russian "weapon" against HIMARS strike...

05.02.2023 07:55

The occupiers began to recruit women prisoners for the...

05.02.2023 07:08

France and Italy to send Mamba anti-missile system to U...

04.02.2023 12:51

For what purpose the Offensive Guard was created - told...

04.02.2023 09:11

Coronavirus

In Ukraine, the incidence of coronavirus among children...

27.01.2023 14:38

In Ukraine, more cases of children's diseases with coronavirus began to be recorded, said...

First case of Kraken coronavirus infection recorded in...

24.01.2023 16:38

In China, 80% of the population is ill or has been ill...

22.01.2023 08:37

Economics

Lack of electricity has a pro-inflationary effect - NBU

03.02.2023 12:13

The shortage of electricity in Ukraine will entail an additional change in inflation by 3...

Shmyhal spoke about the consequences of Russian aggress...

02.02.2023 16:00

New requirements for the sale of chicken eggs will appe...

30.01.2023 17:50

World news

Earthquakes hit the US: 3.8 magnitude tremors were reco...

07.02.2023 09:23

In the US state of New York, yesterday, February 6, there was an earthquake of magnitude 3...

A major party in Switzerland has proposed to the author...

07.02.2023 09:03

The US may introduce a 200% duty on metal imports from...

06.02.2023 19:15

Fire breaks out in Turkish port after earthquake

06.02.2023 18:57

Poland wants a unanimous decision of Western partners a...

06.02.2023 18:14

Poland will fence itself off from Russia with an electr...

06.02.2023 17:55

Science

Нейросеть научили давать прогноз течения болезни в зави...

27.02.2022 18:09

Специалисты  Массачусетского технологического института (MIT) рассказали о созданной ими н...

Третий пациент полностью  вылечен от ВИЧ  в США

27.02.2022 13:21

Ученые доказали, что крысы умеют ориентироваться во вре...

25.02.2022 10:02

У владельцев собак обнаружили снижение риска инвалиднос...

25.02.2022 09:03

Астрономы разглядели ночную сторону горячего Юпитера

24.02.2022 19:11

Ученые раскрыли тайну "космического" кинжала Тутанхамон...

24.02.2022 12:49

Accidents

Collected data for attacks on Odessa and Kherson: SBU d...

06.02.2023 18:59

The SBU detained two agents of the Russian Federation who collected data and prepared miss...

Ukraine nationalized assets of sanctioned Russian oliga...

06.02.2023 18:39

Gas pipeline exploded in Turkey

06.02.2023 11:39

Drunken brawl of the military of the Russian Federation...

06.02.2023 10:54

The military of the Russian Federation covered the Niko...

06.02.2023 10:51

Death toll rises in Turkey due to powerful earthquake

06.02.2023 10:44

Special projects

Experts announced the enslavement of African countries...

06.02.2023 18:29

Some of the frequently repeated slogans of Russian politicians and diplomats are “Russia h...

Russian economy in anticipation of a new embargo

04.02.2023 20:06

Political scientists commented on Russia's foreign poli...

02.02.2023 17:57

Putin fears his own army, Western analysts say

31.01.2023 19:30

The peak load on the military-industrial complex led to...

30.01.2023 13:45

Russia announces new war goals

29.01.2023 05:16

Weather

In the Carpathians, the temperature dropped to -20 degr...

06.02.2023 11:44

In the Carpathians the frost reached 20 degrees. In addition, due to the fog, visibility d...

The first weekend of February will bring snow and frost...

04.02.2023 08:04

Weather in Ukraine for the weekend: sharp cooling expec...

03.02.2023 12:36

Severe frosts will cover Ukraine by the end of the week

02.02.2023 11:52

Winter in Ukraine has become abnormally warm

01.02.2023 18:46

Wet snow, sometimes with rain: weather in Ukraine on Fe...

01.02.2023 07:17

Exchange rate

НБУ не видит большой разницы между официальным и рыночн...

17.05.2022 15:04

Национальный банк Украины намерен рассмотреть вопрос об отмене фиксированного курса валю.....

Каким был курс валют в украинских обменниках 24 февраля

24.02.2022 19:42

Межбанк: курс валют на 23 февраля

23.02.2022 18:17

Курс валют в Украине на вечер 22 февраля

22.02.2022 20:35

Доллар и евро устремились вверх: курс валют на 21 февра...

21.02.2022 19:44

Доллар вырос на 9 копеек: курс валют на вечер 18 феврал...

18.02.2022 20:09

Blogs

The offensive of the aggressor is not destined to come...

05.02.2023 20:41 Людмила Початкова

The preparation of Ukraine for a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022 took place rathe...

Russia destroys its own population inside the country

05.02.2023 10:39 Николай Авросов

Putin instructed his subordinates to increase the popul...

04.02.2023 21:06 Людмила Початкова

Worse cars - more accidents

04.02.2023 18:38 Николай Авросов

The funeral business in Russia is booming

04.02.2023 11:32 Пятин Алексей

The restoration of Ukraine will be effective and swift

04.02.2023 01:34 Светлана Мельник

Investigations

Putin is not going to stop in Ukraine

04.02.2023 06:56

Ukraine is not the only country Putin sees as "part of the Russian land." His dictatorial....

Recognition of the Wagner Group as a terrorist organiza...

26.01.2023 18:19

The Kremlin began to master new computer technologies

26.01.2023 10:06

Sanctions tear the Russian budget

24.01.2023 09:21

Children of Russian officials "rot" in the West

15.01.2023 07:57

Soviet experience in circumventing sanctions

10.01.2023 08:12

Culture

Лемурийское озеро - украинское Мертвое море

27.01.2022 19:41

На юге Украины есть одна достопримечательность побережья Херсонской области – это озеро...

Композитор Николай Леонтович: смерть на волне триумфа

26.01.2022 19:27

Михаил Михайлович Коцюбинский – неординарный прозаик ук...

25.01.2022 20:33

Тарас Шевченко: краткий очерк жизни «бессмертного» укра...

24.01.2022 19:57

Остров Джарылгач - рай для экотуризма

21.01.2022 19:18

Иван Васильевич Миколайчук (1941-1987) – актер, режиссе...

20.01.2022 21:59